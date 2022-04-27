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238 - Re - neue korrigierte Fassung ≻ Die Bedeutung der Zahl 68
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12890 views • April 27, 2022
Über die Zahl 19
https://www.brighteon.com/d8924f40-1f86-46b1-baea-a721a25eecd0
24.2. (offizieller Start Ru...) + 68 Tage = 3. Mai
22.2. (tatsächlicher Start ) + 68 Tage = 1. Mai
.
https://www.brighteon.com/d8924f40-1f86-46b1-baea-a721a25eecd0
24.2. (offizieller Start Ru...) + 68 Tage = 3. Mai
22.2. (tatsächlicher Start ) + 68 Tage = 1. Mai
.
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