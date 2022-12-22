https://gnews.org/articles/614040
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Guest Benjamin Redic interviewed by Rosangel: Censorship suppresses the way people express themselves and communicate with each other, which can have dangerous effects. I hope that through the combined efforts of independent media and organizations, we can fight back against this overwhelming censorship.
