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Wreck-It Radicals
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23 views • May 06, 2022
The Suffering Is The Point
* [Bidan] fiddles while America burns.
* Joe’s team of incompetents.
* This disaster was preventable.
* Media amplify sideshows over his horror.
* Some RINOs have chosen fame over their voters.
* How does Joe’s Scranton act look now?
* Dems need things to be bad to force their socialist solutions on you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 5 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305688984112
* [Bidan] fiddles while America burns.
* Joe’s team of incompetents.
* This disaster was preventable.
* Media amplify sideshows over his horror.
* Some RINOs have chosen fame over their voters.
* How does Joe’s Scranton act look now?
* Dems need things to be bad to force their socialist solutions on you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 5 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305688984112
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