Reacting to Triggers - Holistically
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
25 followers
32 views • 1 day ago

Some people, when they start eating clean and supplementing, don’t feel the difference right away or enough to be “impressed” to keep it up, and so they fall off, go back to eating junk science and taking junk medicine, and never get to enjoy all the amazing awakenings of the body and mind that come with the persistent holistic lifestyle.

The way to know you’re healing is when the same triggers that used to reel you into bad habits produce totally different responses now. The food that used to tempt you now makes you laugh at it. Seeing or smelling alcohol or cigarettes doesn’t trigger you anymore, it just annoys you.

People who used to control you simply amuse you. The situation that used to define you barely registers. Most people think healing is just about feeling better, but it’s actually reacting differently.

  Get the Book!  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
