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Overhaul American Elections, The Regime Wants Us to Forget- We Won't.
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10 views • December 17, 2021
The Regime – and by that we mean the establishment of both parties – the Regime wants you to forget about what happened in 2020. They want you to forget how countless laws were changed in key swing states to enable ballot harvesting, mail-in voting with no signature verification, and ballot collecting with no security measures and no reliable chain of custody.
Seth Keshel joins to remind us.
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Seth Keshel joins to remind us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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