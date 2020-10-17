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The acrostic the 3rd sign of Moses
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41 views • October 17, 2020
Acrostic encyclopedia :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acrostic
from the Gospel of John:
John 19:19-22
Joh 19:19 And Pilate wrote a title, and put it on the cross. And the writing was, JESUS OF NAZARETH THE KING OF THE JEWS.
Joh 19:20 This title then read many of the Jews: for the place where Jesus was crucified was nigh to the city: and it was written in Hebrew, and Greek, and Latin.
Joh 19:21 Then said the chief priests of the Jews to Pilate, Write not, The King of the Jews; but that he said, I am King of the Jews.
Joh 19:22 Pilate answered, What I have written I have written.
teaching brought to you by Monte Judah:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOENKLGMvAk&;t=2s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acrostic
from the Gospel of John:
John 19:19-22
Joh 19:19 And Pilate wrote a title, and put it on the cross. And the writing was, JESUS OF NAZARETH THE KING OF THE JEWS.
Joh 19:20 This title then read many of the Jews: for the place where Jesus was crucified was nigh to the city: and it was written in Hebrew, and Greek, and Latin.
Joh 19:21 Then said the chief priests of the Jews to Pilate, Write not, The King of the Jews; but that he said, I am King of the Jews.
Joh 19:22 Pilate answered, What I have written I have written.
teaching brought to you by Monte Judah:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOENKLGMvAk&;t=2s
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