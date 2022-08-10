Steve Bannon: Federal Reserve Usurped the Power of American People and Needs To Be Ended

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https://gnews.org/post/p15dr8d77
08/05/2022 Steve Bannon: Today, the Fed has a balance sheet of $9.5 trillion, and the US has over $30 trillion national debts and $100-150 trillion contingent liabilities. The Fed is owned not by the American people, but a central bank that’s owned by 24 prime brokers, being JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. It does not have the consent of the governed. We don’t need to audit the Fed, we need to end the Federal Reserve