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Acts 27-28 We couldn't have known but denominationalism is simply the subjective truth of men.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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Acts 27-28.
The Lord hid away the Bible 1 Corinthians 2:7 and forced righteous believers into denominationalism for 1680 years 2 Thessalonians 2:3-11. So that salvation and freedom could be available for all the righteous, the Kingdom was divided into two ages Eph. 2:7. The heresies of the religions of men cannot compare with Christianity, and the righteous only participated because men were given a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11. The times of ignorance are overlooked by God Acts 17:30; Romans 5:13, and He now commands all men everywhere to repent.


All of the righteous dead who lived during any of the 6,000 years of the subjective truth of men in ignorance will realize salvation during one or both ages of the Kingdom.

@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
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