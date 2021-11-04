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Europa: The Last Battle (04)
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264 views • November 04, 2021
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED RE: VIOLENT WARTIME CONTENT:
Part Four of The Best and Most Censored Documentary Online to get a better Understanding of History and How we have been Manipulated. I DO NOT advocate for Violence against any Individual or Group. I have shared this for the sake of Knowledge, Truth and Understanding of Past Events in order to understand Current Events for Comparison of Infiltration and Disinformation Tactics used today. Please keep an open mind and do your own research.
Part Four of The Best and Most Censored Documentary Online to get a better Understanding of History and How we have been Manipulated. I DO NOT advocate for Violence against any Individual or Group. I have shared this for the sake of Knowledge, Truth and Understanding of Past Events in order to understand Current Events for Comparison of Infiltration and Disinformation Tactics used today. Please keep an open mind and do your own research.
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