The Kingdom Series: Part 9 | The Kingdom and the Seal of God

In this video we discuss the issue of the Seal of God. What is it? Does the Bible give a clear answer? We explore other ideas about the Seal and compare them to what the Scripture reveals.

You may need to put away the bias of traditions and things you were taught and pray for guidance from God to discern what the Scriptures teach regarding this subject.

May your understanding be enlightened and you seek the Seal of God without which you do not belong to him.