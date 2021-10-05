© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End of the Road - How Money Became Worthless
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • October 05, 2021
Was U.S. President Nixon's 1971 decision to start the "end of the road" the real end of the road we're experiencing today?
Was it the reason for introducing the global pandemic to cover up the collapse of banks' global Ponzi scheme and to introduce the change of the monetary system that must have been modified to save ... the banks?
Was it the reason for introducing the global pandemic to cover up the collapse of banks' global Ponzi scheme and to introduce the change of the monetary system that must have been modified to save ... the banks?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.