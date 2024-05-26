Is this a HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER being filmed in St Matthew’s Park, Guildford, Perth, Western Australia? And, my request for a RAIN DANCE to break PERTH’S DROUGHT MVI_0982

I was asked, politely, to move out of frame for a filming that was occurring in St Matthew’s Park, Guildford. I should have asked for the name of the project. It was the first time out of hundreds of visits that I’ve encountered a filming crew and actors here. I hope that it is a noble work, with a noble outcome.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.