Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is this a HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER being filmed in St Matthew’s Park, Guildford, Perth, Western Australia? And, my request for a RAIN DANCE to break PERTH’S DROUGHT MVI_0982
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
266 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published 13 hours ago

I was asked, politely, to move out of frame for a filming that was occurring in St Matthew’s Park, Guildford. I should have asked for the name of the project. It was the first time out of hundreds of visits that I’ve encountered a filming crew and actors here. I hope that it is a noble work, with a noble outcome.

Keywords
lifecultureartstatuemilitary historydramastory-tellingactinganzacsfilm productionguildford10th light horse regimentgallipolicharles robb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket