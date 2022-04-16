Are you seeing the KJV #bible changes? When was your last flu shot? When did you turn your TV off?

Who is making these Changes to the Bible?



1. The Prince of the Airwaves

2. Aliens

3. Fallen Angels

4. Elites 1%

5. The Most High God

6. The Government

7. Freemasons

8. The Illuminati

9. The God of this world

10. Mankind through use of advanced technology



When were the Bible Changes made?



1. The Bible is constantly being changed, altered and manipulated.



What specific Changes are being made to the Bible?



1. Words are being changed or deleted.

2. Newer Words being added or inserted.

3. Focus on perversion, vulgarity, blasphemy and homosexuality.

4. Words are being removed or deleted.

5. Errors: Capitalization, spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

6. Text altered

7. Nonsense verses

8. Emojis

9. Rearranging: Chapter and/or Verse

10. Paraphrasing or Rewriting



Where or How is the Bible being Changed?



1. Supernaturally in the Spiritual Realm

2. CERN

3. Time Travel

4. Supercomputer

5. Matrix

6. Alternate History Program

7. Multiple Timelines Colliding

8. Magic/Sorcery

9. Quantum Computer

10. The changes are being made to your memories.



How are Christians responding when told of the Bible Changes?



1. It’s always been that way.

2. It’s an issue with translation. It doesn’t change the meaning.

3. I or you must’ve misremembered it.

4. People were misquoting scripture.

5. That’s blasphemy.

6. That’s heresy.

7. You are going to hell.



What does the Bible say?



2 Timothy 2:15 KJV

15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.



1 Thessalonians 5:21 KJV

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.



John 8:32 KJV (Set ➡️ to Make)

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make (SET) you free.



Why is the Bible Changing?



(Famine of the word) Amos 8:11

“Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD:”



1. Dumbing down of the next Generation

2. Part of the Great Reset Agenda

3. To fulfill Prophecy



Why are the Changes being allowed?



(Changes to Time and Law) Daniel 7:25

“And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out (vex) the saints of the most High, and think to change times (history) and laws (Bible): and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.”



Why can’t everyone see the Bible Changes?



(Strong Delusion) 2 Thessalonians 2:11

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”



(Spirit of Stupor) Romans 11:8

“According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber: eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear onto this day.”



1. Mental illness

2. False memories

3. Strong Delusion

4. Witchcraft

5. Hypnosis

6. Brain Injury

7. Psychosis

8. Willful ignorance or blindness

9. Lying-Denying the truth

10. Genuinely do not see it





Mandela Effect

Quantum Effect

Some #ME Community Commonalities



1. NDE Near Death Experiences (car accident, attempted suicide, drowning or physical attack)

2. Trauma (rape, molestation, physical assault, or emotional abuse)

3. Blood Type O (universal blood and organ donor)

4. Military Connection

5. Disconnected from (television, movies, and/or social media)

6. Seeing Patterns (numbers, names, and/or colors)

7. Memories (your past memories are different from friends and/or family)

8. Hospitalization (childhood, surgery)

9. Money (lawsuit, inheritance, life insurance or lottery)

10. MK Ultra, Childhood Sacrifice, Witchcraft, or Freemasonry Connection.

11. Targeted Individuals (TI), Empaths, Introverts, Star-seeds, Chose Ones, Black Sheep in the Family, 144,000 (Bible) Joseph (Bible) in your Family.

12. Family/Friends/Church/Neighbors are Gaslighting and/or Stalking you.

13. Street Theater

14. Knocks on the door

15. Text Messages and Email regarding pornography

16. Things being moved around in your home.

17. Hearing voices internally and externally.

18. Feeling as though your energy is being drained.

19. You’ve been poisoned. (Please carry activated charcoal capsules with you).

20. Nomadic Spirit



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