Astrology & Predictions - World (High level overview of UK, Israel, Russia, China) - Spring 2024
FruitCakeAstrologer
Published 20 hours ago

Using Mundane Astrology, I'll take a look at the Ingress Charts for major world players, UK, Israel, Russia and China. A very HIGH level view--just a few points on each country. This is also broadly, the entire Astro Year (March '24 to March '25). Crazy changes ahead!


#astrology #predictions #world2024 #fruitcakeastrologer


UK 02:15

Israel 04:28

China 06:21

Russia 07:36


Keywords
russiaastrologyisraelenglandukchina2024predictionspringfruitcakeastrologer

