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Greg Reese: Dinesh D'Souza's '2000 Mules' Documentary - 2000 Felons & Zero Justice!
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165 views • May 23, 2022
[14.05.2022] Note/WARNING: Many of the videos I share are also getting blocked and removed by Bitchute and brighteon.com and that with totally no logical reason at all...
One example I just Appealed by email and get and 'reason' within 5 min from Bitchute:
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022] you can also see it here: https://t.me/KimOsboel/1764
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23.05.2022 - 46 min ago:
Appeal about '2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022] - Showing 40 of 359 matches
How can Bitchute block this video I uploaded here under the following Community Guideline: Copyright
when 359 other channels are posting the same video?
You think this make logic?
Showing 40 of 359 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=2000%20mules&;kind=video&duration=feature&sort=new
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/plQHUyGeLymo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
--
10.51 (6 minuts ago)
Your request (80078) has been updated. To add additional comments, reply to this email.
--
The 'Reason' from Bitchute:
Jon (BitChute) May 23, 2022, 15:51 GMT+7
Hi,
Thanks for your email.
We received a copyright request from the copyright holder to remove this video.
Kind regards,
The BitChute Team
BitChute Support Website - https://support.bitchute.com/
Bit Chute Limited, Box 813, Andover House, George Yard, Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1PB. United Kingdom. Registered Company Number - 10637289.
This email and any attachments may be confidential, subject to copyright and/or legal privilege and are intended solely for the use of the intended recipient. If you have received this email in error, please notify the sender and delete it from your system. To avoid incurring legal liabilities, you must not distribute or copy the information in this email without the permission of the sender.
--
My Reply:
Thanks for the quick reply Jon.
Can you plz explain for me why you don't remove the other 359 videos
by the name '2000 Mules' Documentary ?
Showing 40 of 359 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=2000%20mules&;kind=video&duration=feature&sort=new
------------
A Reese Report review of Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules
378,924 views · May 14, 2022
Greg Reese
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=627f96d5b7204774a396c1cd
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
One example I just Appealed by email and get and 'reason' within 5 min from Bitchute:
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022] you can also see it here: https://t.me/KimOsboel/1764
---
23.05.2022 - 46 min ago:
Appeal about '2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022] - Showing 40 of 359 matches
How can Bitchute block this video I uploaded here under the following Community Guideline: Copyright
when 359 other channels are posting the same video?
You think this make logic?
Showing 40 of 359 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=2000%20mules&;kind=video&duration=feature&sort=new
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/plQHUyGeLymo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
--
10.51 (6 minuts ago)
Your request (80078) has been updated. To add additional comments, reply to this email.
--
The 'Reason' from Bitchute:
Jon (BitChute) May 23, 2022, 15:51 GMT+7
Hi,
Thanks for your email.
We received a copyright request from the copyright holder to remove this video.
Kind regards,
The BitChute Team
BitChute Support Website - https://support.bitchute.com/
Bit Chute Limited, Box 813, Andover House, George Yard, Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1PB. United Kingdom. Registered Company Number - 10637289.
This email and any attachments may be confidential, subject to copyright and/or legal privilege and are intended solely for the use of the intended recipient. If you have received this email in error, please notify the sender and delete it from your system. To avoid incurring legal liabilities, you must not distribute or copy the information in this email without the permission of the sender.
--
My Reply:
Thanks for the quick reply Jon.
Can you plz explain for me why you don't remove the other 359 videos
by the name '2000 Mules' Documentary ?
Showing 40 of 359 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=2000%20mules&;kind=video&duration=feature&sort=new
------------
A Reese Report review of Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules
378,924 views · May 14, 2022
Greg Reese
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=627f96d5b7204774a396c1cd
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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