Ansar Allah shows sinking of the bulk carrier 'Eternity C' in the Red Sea. The vessel was destroyed using anti-ship missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
212 views • 20 hours ago

Ansar Allah (in Yemen) have released footage showing the sinking of the bulk carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea. The vessel was destroyed using anti-ship missiles.

WATCH Houthis DESTROY ‘Eternity C’ with missiles

Six cruise and ballistic missiles sent the cargo ship to the depths

Houthis say crew refused orders to stop, survivors rescued and given medical treatment.

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sank Wednesday in the Red Sea, with a European naval force in the Mideast saying that only six of 25 people who were on board have been rescued.

The attack on the Eternity C, which also killed at least three of the crew, represents the most serious assault carried out by the Houthis in the crucial maritime trade route that once saw $1 trillion in cargo pass through annually.

https://apnews.com/article/mideast-wars-yemen-houthis-israel-eternity-c-0ada222883158dd248b0d844543736c7

https://gcaptain.com/houthi-video-shows-deadly-attack-and-sinking-of-eternity-c-bulk-carrier-in-red-sea/

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
