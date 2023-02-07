The new abnormal: The rise of the biomedical security state - Interview with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty

Mirror. Source

Quote: "In the video above, I interview Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, author of "The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State." Kheriaty is a medical doctor and psychiatrist and worked as a professor in the School of Medicine at the University of California Irvine for 15 years before getting fired for his objections to mandatory COVID shots. In his book, “The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State,” Dr. Aaron Kheriaty details how the COVID pandemic paved the way for the implementation of a totalitarian one world government, where human rights and freedoms will no longer exist. September 30, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 2098, which was set to take effect January 1, 2023. It prohibits doctors from providing COVID-19 treatment or advice that includes false information, and/or contradicts “contemporary scientific consensus,” and/or is “contrary to the standard of care.” A doctor found to violate this law is guilty of “unprofessional conduct” and can face disciplinary action, including having his or her medical license revoked. Together with four other California-based doctors — Tracy Hoeg, Ram Duriseti, Pete Mazolewski and Azadeh Khatibi — Kheriaty filed a lawsuit against Newsom and other officials, including the president and members of the Medical Board of California, to block this law. Another lawsuit, filed by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), Dr. LeTrinh Hoang and Physicians for Informed Consent, is also seeking to get AB 2098 tossed out. December 7, 2022, attorneys for the CHD filed a motion for preliminary injunction while its legal challenge makes its way through the courts. January 26, 2023, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb granted the CHD’s preliminary injunction. Kheriaty is also a plaintiff in the Missouri v. Biden case, filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, in which they argue that the Biden administration is colluding with Big Tech to illegally censor Americans. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., — two authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, an early critique of lockdowns and school closures — have also joined the case. Article link: https://bit.ly/3DAIcoE Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW Find us on Social Media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola "

