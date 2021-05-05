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Ministry of Truth: All Illness is Covaids, All Weather is Climate Change
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72 views • May 05, 2021
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Max Igan’s latest vid on dollarvigilante.tv ‘THE WORLD IS AT WAR AND NOBODY KNOWS IT’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4D2eGfvzWbaj/
The EU approves the sale of dried yellow mealworm for human consumption: https://twitter.com/markets/status/1389555503399849986
Bill Gates uses Tinder to find New Love (Fraudci): https://twitter.com/NautPoso/status/1389599572125696006
Man arrested at Bill Gates' estate for reportedly trading child porn: https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/
Empty New Delhi Crematorium: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1388549023120838656
Indian Wedding in full PPE: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389340993816649729
Fauci Recommends Lockdown for India: https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/fauci-recommends-lockdown-india
India's Hunger Games: Police humiliating people to make them self-responsible. Only the stupid Indian regime knows how this adds up:
https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1389254293572620290
State revises mask mandate for outdoor athletics after Summit HS runner collapses at finish line: https://ktvz.com/amp/summit-hs-runner-collapses-at-finish-line-coach-calls-for-revised-mask-mandate
Baby in mask with soother: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful/status/1389677701070528512
Woman in full tarp at Walmart: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1389655628260446208
Students in Washington State offered school credit toward graduation for getting vaccine: https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/report-students-offered-school-credit-toward-graduation-getting-vaccine
Pfizer admits that SHEDDING can occur and non jabbed can be exposed by INHALATION or SKIN CONTACT!!: https://youtu.be/aZFnYSQPIIo
Why Are Councils Recruiting Covid Marshals On 2 Year Contracts?: https://richieallen.co.uk/why-are-councils-recruiting-covid-marshals-on-2-year-contracts/
UK Government just signed a £320 million ad contract for Covid 19 related ads till March 2022: https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1388742952034476034
People in England urged to be patient amid reports hugging may soon be allowed: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/01/england-urged-to-be-patient-amid-reports-hugging-may-soon-be-allowed
UNB students who test positive for COVID locked in their dormitories and can’t leave: https://twitter.com/Gerri90813442/status/1386806714339635203
Basketball hoops boarded over in Ontario: https://twitter.com/joe_warmington/status/1388654957587574790
More Tik Tok Dancing Nurses: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1389280846545309697
Pfizer Cultism - got the vax, I’m unstoppable!: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388986646536802306
The moment of freedom for you is when you get vaccinated (with robot Asian woman): https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388243606633320452
ID bracelets for vaccinated: https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1388671549784395782
You Must Wear The Ribbon - Take The Vaccine: https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1389232850667413509
PRES. BIDEN: "Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes." - we won’t increase the deficit: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1389279329335529476
If harsher penalties for crack than cocaine is systemic racism, then what’s harsher penalties for menthol vs. regular cigarettes called?: https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1388550650213146634
Beast Banking System getting ready to go live: https://twitter.com/dezzymay22/status/1389700911354638338
The BPSAA is excited to officially announce it’s newest paxccrtner, @OpoloWallet. Over time, Opolo (with the assistance of developers from the BPSAA) will be adding all of the members coins/tokens to the highly secure Opolo Cosmos hardware wallet: https://twitter.com/PirateChain/status/1389664065912463362
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Max Igan’s latest vid on dollarvigilante.tv ‘THE WORLD IS AT WAR AND NOBODY KNOWS IT’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4D2eGfvzWbaj/
The EU approves the sale of dried yellow mealworm for human consumption: https://twitter.com/markets/status/1389555503399849986
Bill Gates uses Tinder to find New Love (Fraudci): https://twitter.com/NautPoso/status/1389599572125696006
Man arrested at Bill Gates' estate for reportedly trading child porn: https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/
Empty New Delhi Crematorium: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1388549023120838656
Indian Wedding in full PPE: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389340993816649729
Fauci Recommends Lockdown for India: https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/fauci-recommends-lockdown-india
India's Hunger Games: Police humiliating people to make them self-responsible. Only the stupid Indian regime knows how this adds up:
https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1389254293572620290
State revises mask mandate for outdoor athletics after Summit HS runner collapses at finish line: https://ktvz.com/amp/summit-hs-runner-collapses-at-finish-line-coach-calls-for-revised-mask-mandate
Baby in mask with soother: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful/status/1389677701070528512
Woman in full tarp at Walmart: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1389655628260446208
Students in Washington State offered school credit toward graduation for getting vaccine: https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/report-students-offered-school-credit-toward-graduation-getting-vaccine
Pfizer admits that SHEDDING can occur and non jabbed can be exposed by INHALATION or SKIN CONTACT!!: https://youtu.be/aZFnYSQPIIo
Why Are Councils Recruiting Covid Marshals On 2 Year Contracts?: https://richieallen.co.uk/why-are-councils-recruiting-covid-marshals-on-2-year-contracts/
UK Government just signed a £320 million ad contract for Covid 19 related ads till March 2022: https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1388742952034476034
People in England urged to be patient amid reports hugging may soon be allowed: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/01/england-urged-to-be-patient-amid-reports-hugging-may-soon-be-allowed
UNB students who test positive for COVID locked in their dormitories and can’t leave: https://twitter.com/Gerri90813442/status/1386806714339635203
Basketball hoops boarded over in Ontario: https://twitter.com/joe_warmington/status/1388654957587574790
More Tik Tok Dancing Nurses: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1389280846545309697
Pfizer Cultism - got the vax, I’m unstoppable!: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388986646536802306
The moment of freedom for you is when you get vaccinated (with robot Asian woman): https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388243606633320452
ID bracelets for vaccinated: https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1388671549784395782
You Must Wear The Ribbon - Take The Vaccine: https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1389232850667413509
PRES. BIDEN: "Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes." - we won’t increase the deficit: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1389279329335529476
If harsher penalties for crack than cocaine is systemic racism, then what’s harsher penalties for menthol vs. regular cigarettes called?: https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1388550650213146634
Beast Banking System getting ready to go live: https://twitter.com/dezzymay22/status/1389700911354638338
The BPSAA is excited to officially announce it’s newest paxccrtner, @OpoloWallet. Over time, Opolo (with the assistance of developers from the BPSAA) will be adding all of the members coins/tokens to the highly secure Opolo Cosmos hardware wallet: https://twitter.com/PirateChain/status/1389664065912463362
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