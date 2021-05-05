BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ministry of Truth: All Illness is Covaids, All Weather is Climate Change
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
918 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • May 05, 2021
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com

Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps

As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b

Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b

Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX

153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Max Igan’s latest vid on dollarvigilante.tv ‘THE WORLD IS AT WAR AND NOBODY KNOWS IT’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4D2eGfvzWbaj/

The EU approves the sale of dried yellow mealworm for human consumption: https://twitter.com/markets/status/1389555503399849986

Bill Gates uses Tinder to find New Love (Fraudci): https://twitter.com/NautPoso/status/1389599572125696006

Man arrested at Bill Gates' estate for reportedly trading child porn: https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/

Empty New Delhi Crematorium: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1388549023120838656

Indian Wedding in full PPE: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389340993816649729

Fauci Recommends Lockdown for India: https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/fauci-recommends-lockdown-india

India's Hunger Games: Police humiliating people to make them self-responsible. Only the stupid Indian regime knows how this adds up:
https://twitter.com/JayantBhandari5/status/1389254293572620290

State revises mask mandate for outdoor athletics after Summit HS runner collapses at finish line: https://ktvz.com/amp/summit-hs-runner-collapses-at-finish-line-coach-calls-for-revised-mask-mandate

Baby in mask with soother: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful/status/1389677701070528512

Woman in full tarp at Walmart: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1389655628260446208

Students in Washington State offered school credit toward graduation for getting vaccine: https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/report-students-offered-school-credit-toward-graduation-getting-vaccine

Pfizer admits that SHEDDING can occur and non jabbed can be exposed by INHALATION or SKIN CONTACT!!: https://youtu.be/aZFnYSQPIIo

Why Are Councils Recruiting Covid Marshals On 2 Year Contracts?: https://richieallen.co.uk/why-are-councils-recruiting-covid-marshals-on-2-year-contracts/

UK Government just signed a £320 million ad contract for Covid 19 related ads till March 2022: https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1388742952034476034

People in England urged to be patient amid reports hugging may soon be allowed: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/01/england-urged-to-be-patient-amid-reports-hugging-may-soon-be-allowed

UNB students who test positive for COVID locked in their dormitories and can’t leave: https://twitter.com/Gerri90813442/status/1386806714339635203

Basketball hoops boarded over in Ontario: https://twitter.com/joe_warmington/status/1388654957587574790

More Tik Tok Dancing Nurses: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1389280846545309697

Pfizer Cultism - got the vax, I’m unstoppable!: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388986646536802306

The moment of freedom for you is when you get vaccinated (with robot Asian woman): https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388243606633320452

ID bracelets for vaccinated: https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1388671549784395782

You Must Wear The Ribbon - Take The Vaccine: https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1389232850667413509

PRES. BIDEN: "Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes." - we won’t increase the deficit: https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1389279329335529476

If harsher penalties for crack than cocaine is systemic racism, then what’s harsher penalties for menthol vs. regular cigarettes called?: https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1388550650213146634

Beast Banking System getting ready to go live: https://twitter.com/dezzymay22/status/1389700911354638338

The BPSAA is excited to officially announce it’s newest paxccrtner, @OpoloWallet. Over time, Opolo (with the assistance of developers from the BPSAA) will be adding all of the members coins/tokens to the highly secure Opolo Cosmos hardware wallet: https://twitter.com/PirateChain/status/1389664065912463362
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The desk job antidote: How a simple cup of cocoa could save your arteries

The desk job antidote: How a simple cup of cocoa could save your arteries

Ava Grace
L-Carnitine Benefits Reviewed: Evidence, Sources and Safety, According to Health Sources

L-Carnitine Benefits Reviewed: Evidence, Sources and Safety, According to Health Sources

Coco Somers
Tea tree: A natural marvel for human health and wellness

Tea tree: A natural marvel for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Cassie B.
Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Willow Tohi
Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy