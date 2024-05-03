From Hurt to Healing: Finding Strength in God's Grace

This video is a devotional talk addressing the comfort and strength derived from faith, particularly through trials and the grace of God. It explores the impact of verbal abuse in relationships, emphasizing the need for kindness, understanding, and positive communication among couples. The speaker provides insight on how destructive behaviors like criticizing, belittling, and name-calling can damage relationships and individual well-being. The message is a call to focus on building each other up, finding the good in others, and avoiding negative speech, ultimately aiming to foster healthier interpersonal dynamics and a more compassionate community.
00:00 Opening Reflections: The Power of Grace in Trials
01:36 The Impact of Verbal Abuse in Relationships
03:26 Addressing and Overcoming Verbal Abuse
04:03 The Role of Positive Communication and Encouragement
11:15 Concluding Thoughts and Invitation for Support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.