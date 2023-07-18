Fears of new lockdowns across Europe as new virus emerges | Redacted with Natali & Clayton Morris

We are being warned of a new pandemic from CCHF, that is Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever. Experts say cases are already in Europe and it has to do with climate change. Oh, handy because the WHO says that they can grab global powers to deal with climate change and also, guess what, a patent for an antibody treatment is pending in the U.S. Phew!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.