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The State Needs to Stop Superphobia's Rape Culture NOW
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10 views • March 10, 2021
An increasingly common argument that I have noticed among certain demographics is that if you do not have sex with a transgender individual then you are transphobic. This is emotional manipulation and therefore coercion. As coercion invalidates consent, this makes it rape. This argument is creating an atmosphere that could result in individuals not declining sexual advances when they otherwise would out of fear of being called a bigot resulting in their rape. You need to publicly explain this in every way possible so that those making said argument become aware of this and to prevent rapes.
Contact State Attorneys General: https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general
Contact Govenors: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
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My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Contact State Attorneys General: https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general
Contact Govenors: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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