Trump Exceeds Expectations

January 24, 2024 - What a night! With a resounding victory in New Hampshire, Donald Trump has surpassed the number of primary votes ever received in New Hampshire, besting Bernie’s 152,193 in 2016. As of 3 pm Wednesday, Trump received 174,105 votes. Let's look at the details, the terrible SCOTUS ruling on the border, and bribery in AZ.





