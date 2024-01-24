Trump Exceeds Expectations

January 24, 2024 - What a night! With a resounding victory in New Hampshire, Donald Trump has surpassed the number of primary votes ever received in New Hampshire, besting Bernie’s 152,193 in 2016. As of 3 pm Wednesday, Trump received 174,105 votes. Let's look at the details, the terrible SCOTUS ruling on the border, and bribery in AZ.
Thanks for watching and praying!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.