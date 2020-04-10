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Prepping for Normal People on a Tight Budget-Which food to Buy & Grow in 2020 for Supply Chain Shock
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99 views • April 10, 2020
I hope you watch this, I discuss some of what you should be out buying right now and what food you should be starting to get ready to grow. I cover the basics of survival gardening and prepping on a tight budget.
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