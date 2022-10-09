Bye Bye, [Bidan]!

Emptying The Reserves
* Joe wants you to buy an EV; but batteries explode after FL hurricane.
* We should probably go back to gasoline.
* All roads lead to ‘Russian collusion’!
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 October 2022
