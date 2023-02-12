Die bitterste rote Pille (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Das Video basiert auf der originalen Version von Andreas und wurde komplett überarbeitet und neu gestaltet.
Es spricht für sich und enthält viele Informationen die sich zum Aufwachen eignen.
Der "Ruf" am Ende des Videos gilt allen, die dieses Video sehen - werdet aktiv!
Wir brauchen jeden - auch DICH!
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Besucht uns gerne auf unseren anderen Kanälen:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Scott Benson Band - Requiem for a Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w5_WzGrUvQ
Videoausschnitt:
In Shadow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I (sehr sehenswert!)
Andreas Originalversion (Die bitterste rote Pille ist nicht für uns bestimmt) :
https://www.wuwox.com/w/e1jU5AgzVV86zNLEhb6LdP
