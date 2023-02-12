Create New Account
Die bitterste rote Pille (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 18 hours ago

Das Video basiert auf der originalen Version von Andreas und wurde komplett überarbeitet und neu gestaltet.


Es spricht für sich und enthält viele Informationen die sich zum Aufwachen eignen.

Der "Ruf" am Ende des Videos gilt allen, die dieses Video sehen - werdet aktiv!

Wir brauchen jeden - auch DICH!


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf unseren anderen Kanälen:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Scott Benson Band - Requiem for a Dream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w5_WzGrUvQ


Videoausschnitt:

In Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I (sehr sehenswert!)


Andreas Originalversion (Die bitterste rote Pille ist nicht für uns bestimmt) :

https://www.wuwox.com/w/e1jU5AgzVV86zNLEhb6LdP

Keywords
animationisraelgovernmentputinukrainefireweltkriegrusslandregierungprivatbankin shadowftaolandreas kress

