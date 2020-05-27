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Interview on The Food Heals Podcast | Food Heals Nation
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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11 views • May 27, 2020
Did you know that since Nixon declared the war on cancer, cancer rates have actually increased from 1/21 people to 1/2.5?

You can’t point to just one thing and say “this caused my cancer.” You can’t even just point to genetics, because only around 5% of cancers can be attributed to genetics. Cancer comes from a combination of issues: diet, nutrition, environment, emotions, etc. There are epigenetic factors involved – these are the things that change the expression of your genes, and will then either trigger or protect you from cancer and other diseases.

This is why there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone is different, and therefore a cancer diagnosis needs to be treated as such.

In reality, one person might do great on a raw food diet, while another may not have the proper gut health to cope with that. Instead of applying a standard treatment, Dr. Conners treats every single patient as an individual.

That’s where functional testing comes in, which helps you work out exactly what’s hindering your immune system, determine food allergies, intolerances, deficiencies, which in turn helps you create the perfect anti-disease diet for you.

Dr. Conners also works with people with autoimmune conditions and Lyme’s disease. Just like cancer, these are multifactorial. These days it really isn't a matter of if you will get an autoimmune disease, but rather which autoimmune condition will you get.

We are constantly damaging our gut walls, which makes us vulnerable to these conditions. Even if you eat organic food, we’re exposed to many chemicals that have damaging effects on our digestive system. A major one is vaccinations, which can damage the brain, increase inflammation, and lead to autoimmune disorders.

So what can you do to protect yourself from cancer and autoimmune conditions? Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as drinking green juice – you have to go deeper.

Give up sugar, because sugar feeds into cell replication and therefore cancer.
Do you have metal mouth? Depending on your health, you can work with a specialized dentist to replace or remove them.
Start with healing and sealing the gut to stop undigested particles triggering inflammation.
Get functional medicine tests to determine what is triggering your immune response and how your genes are reacting to your lifestyle.
Get in touch with Dr. Conners – you can work with the Conners’ Clinic whether you’re local to Minnesota or not.
Check out Dr. Conners’ website for free book downloads – if you can’t work with Dr. Conners this is the next best thing. You can take this information to your local doctor.
What you’ll learn in this interview:

The cause of 4 out of 5 cancer deaths
What’s the deal with genetics and cancer?
The problem with keto diets and cancer
The supplements to avoid when you have cancer
The #1 reason autoimmune disease has gone through the roof
How the pharmaceutical industry inhibits real healing
Are autoimmune diseases and cancer linked?
What causes MS?
Should you get your fillings removed?
How your body naturally fights cancer all the time

Read the transcript of the whole interview ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/interview-on-the-food-heals-podcast-food-heals-nation

✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Conners Clinic Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ https://www.linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
healthfoodholistic healthwellnessalternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicconnors clinicdr kevin connorsfood heals podcastfood heals nation
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