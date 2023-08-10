Ohio Pro-Genital Mutilations? Or Was It Lies, Deception, Fear Porn

Ohio Issue One. Bible the book of James 5 as Ohio's answers. Repent of having anything to do with counterfeited money. The love of easy money is the root of all evil. The Federal Reserve Note. God will forgive and Heal Ohio, Some things Do Not Add Up. Ohio Pro-Genital Mutilations? Or Was It Lies, Deception, and Fear Porn? Stupefied the Public. A lot of lies by the ones pushing and paying for the no Vote! The No Vote and November Bill is Not the People of Ohio. It was a Foreign Attack on Ohio's Rights to free fair elections. A Military attack. A war against Ohio. All bought and paid for by Mass Murderers. Satanist Witches a coven!HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM

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