© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Did the Rothschilds Save Ghaddafi's Heir's Life and Ruined Sarkozy's?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 21, 2021
In 2017-2019, many people followed in awe how Muammar Ghaddafi's heir turns his life around from deathrow inmate to punisher. No one saw it coming, no one could explain it. Because no one looked into the usual suspects, they assumed they are enemies and the camps are well defined. But these people don't hold out same principles as us and can't be judged on that basis.
👉 More info on: https://silview.media
Other people need to see this too, please share, like and subscribe!
👉 More info on: https://silview.media
Other people need to see this too, please share, like and subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.