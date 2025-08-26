Trump Fights DC Crime - Gun Rights in DC - C.O.P.S

DC Police Union Chief: Federal takeover a ‘phenomenal difference’ for city in crisis





D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton says President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department is the best thing to happen to Washington, D.C., in years.





Speaking on The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM, Pemberton described the results as making “a phenomenal difference” and credited federal agents and the National Guard with helping restore order to neighborhoods long plagued by violent crime.





https://seattlered.com/crime/dc-police-trump-crime-down/4114018









Young Woman From DC Reacts to Trump’s Clean-Up: ‘People Don’t Understand How Big of a Deal This is’





Trump has had control of Washington, DC for a little over a week and it has already made a tremendous difference, and while partisans and talking heads on TV continue to describe this as ‘authoritarian’ many of the people who actually live there seem to appreciate it.





In the video below, which has been shared widely on Twitter/X and other social media platforms, a young woman from Washington, DC marvels at what Trump has been able to do in such a short amount of time.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/young-woman-dc-reacts-trumps-clean-up-people/









DC gun permit wait slashed from months to days as Trump's crime crackdown continues





President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., includes streamlining the gun permitting process for law-abiding residents looking to protect themselves, Fox News Digital has learned.





The concealed carry permitting process and firearm registration process in the deep blue city have been slashed from months down to days via Trump's Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force, which was established via an executive order in March to revitalize the nation's capital.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dc-gun-permit-wait-slashed-from-months-days-trumps-crime-crackdown-continues









You can now carry rifles, shotguns in Washington DC without facing charges: New policy after Trump takeover





https://www.firstpost.com/world/washington-dc-ends-felony-charges-for-carrying-rifles-shotguns-under-new-trump-era-policy-ws-e-13926456.html









