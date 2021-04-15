BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2409-6PM CNN Director Admits That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World’
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • April 15, 2021
EP 2409-6PM CNN Director Admits That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World’  
Project Veritas released the second installment of a new #ExposeCNN series today, featuring Technical Director Charlie Chester – who described how the network uses “manipulation” to shape public opinion and garner higher ratings.  “Any reporter on CNN — what they’re actually doing is they’re telling the person what to say… It’s always like leading them in a direction before they even open their mouths. The only people that we [CNN] will let on the air, for the most part, are people that have a proven track record of taking the bait,” Chester explained.  “I think there’s an art to manipulation…Inflection, saying things twice — there’s little subtleties to how to manipulate people…I mean, it’s enough to change the world, you know?”
 https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17418 
 
Special Guest: Ms Loomer is a Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist who previously ran for Congress in the 21 district of Florida in the 2020 election. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Laura began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017.  Laura’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S. Laura’s investigations have taken her all over the world, but one of her most popular and well known investigations is her Las Vegas shooting investigation. https://loomered.com/  https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
 
Special Guest: Matt DePerno is the attorney representing Bill Bailey in the lawsuit filed in Antrim County regarding election fraud. He is the only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System.  https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR:  http://ClearWithPete.com 
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world:  ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join 
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply:  http://PrePareWithPete.com     
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off  Here ➡️  http://HealthWithPete.com   
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20  for 20% OFF
 
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips    🚨🚨 🚨-  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
Keywords
cnnelectiondirector
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy