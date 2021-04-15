EP 2409-6PM CNN Director Admits That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World’  

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Project Veritas released the second installment of a new #ExposeCNN series today, featuring Technical Director Charlie Chester – who described how the network uses “manipulation” to shape public opinion and garner higher ratings. “Any reporter on CNN — what they’re actually doing is they’re telling the person what to say… It’s always like leading them in a direction before they even open their mouths. The only people that we [CNN] will let on the air, for the most part, are people that have a proven track record of taking the bait,” Chester explained. “I think there’s an art to manipulation…Inflection, saying things twice — there’s little subtleties to how to manipulate people…I mean, it’s enough to change the world, you know?”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17418
Special Guest: Ms Loomer is a Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist who previously ran for Congress in the 21 district of Florida in the 2020 election. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Laura began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017. Laura’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S. Laura’s investigations have taken her all over the world, but one of her most popular and well known investigations is her Las Vegas shooting investigation. https://loomered.com/ https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
Special Guest: Matt DePerno is the attorney representing Bill Bailey in the lawsuit filed in Antrim County regarding election fraud. He is the only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System. https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
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