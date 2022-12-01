Create New Account
✔Counting The Cost Of Being A Christian
BrotherLance.com
Published a day ago

The modern portrayal of the Gospel in western Christianity is a betrayal to the true Gospel call. In the west, Jesus and God are presented as the great “Santa Clause in the sky” that are here to grant wishes and dreams- ever ready to bless all who call upon His magical powers of instant happiness and never requiring more than a whispered call for more. Always waiting for the dinner bell to ring and ready to show up in style and grant wishes as the “gospel genie”. Yet, this demonic lie is not found in the scriptures. We find that while salvation is free, it will cost us everything. As we turn to Jesus to gain the next life, we must forfeit this life entirely. So, will the REAL Jesus please tell us what He requires of us all?! #Jesus #Cost #Christianity #Discipleship Direct Download  All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Thank You! Brother Lance😊 (Lance McClintock)

jesusdevotionchristianfaithcommitment

