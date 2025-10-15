Give us our Entitlements November 10/15/2025

“We Want our Entitlements”. In November, Food Stamp Money will runout for 42 million very angry Americans. Aren’t this what Shane Warren and Chris Reed said would happen in their prophecies? The exact same words: “Give us our Entitlements”. In other news, Pastor Stan brings us new information on Israel and Russia. We also ask for your prayers as Pastor Stan is going in for Heart Surgery Thursday 1pm Central Time October 15, 2025.





