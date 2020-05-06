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Chicago Mayor Destroying Your Bill of Rights to keep you Safe!!?
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46 views • May 06, 2020
Chicago is no stranger to violent crime, but nothing gets Mayor Lori Lightfoot angry like people throwing parties during the #COVID19 lockdown!
Her Statements goes against the Bill of Rights!!
Her Statements goes against the Bill of Rights!!
Keywords
zgoldenreportchicago mayor destroying your bill of rightsbill of rights being destroyed under covid19 lockdownus government erasing bill of rights during covid19 outbreakus government turning against the peoplechicago mayor insane lockdown statementschicago major acting like a nazichicago mayor becoming a dictator
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