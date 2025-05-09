BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dino Crisis (1999, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 days ago

Dino Crisis is an action-adventure game developed by Capcom and published by Capcom (in North America and Japan) and British company Virgin Interactive (in Europe). It was also released for Dreamcast and PC.

You play Regina who is part of a four-person team on a covert operation. The mission is to infiltrate a research facility on a remote island where a scientist called Dr. Kirk, who was presumed to be dead, has been conducting research. Things go horribly wrong rather quickly, as the team fins out that the island is overrun but actual living dinosaurs. To make matters worse, the one member of the team who had the radio to call in the chopper has gone missing.

Dino Crisis could casually be described as a mix between Capcom's Resident Evil and Jurassic Park. It uses a 3rd-person perspective and tank controls, combined with (mostly) fixed camera angles. Like Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, the environment is rendered in realtime 3D.
Similar to Resident Evil 3, where you could mix your own ammunition, you can mix healing items and combine certain substances like tranquilizers with dart ammunition for different effects.

Keywords
playstationvirgin interactivecapcomsurvival horroraction-adventure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy