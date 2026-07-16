Pédocriminalité | Suisse | L'émission fallacieuse du faux journaliste mais vrai pervers de la TV suisse Robin Rehmann

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www.kla.tv/26445 Merci KLA pour ce beau travail.
À toutes les victimes d'abus rituel, torture, pédocriminalité en Suisse comme ailleurs,
le combat continue.
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SFR - Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen
Fernsehstrasse 1-4
8052 Zürich - Switzerland
📞 :
+41 848 80 80 80 lundi-vendredi 9h00 à 12h00
ou
+41 58 134 64 64 lundi-vendredi 8h00 à 18h00
SFR: Radio Télévision Suisse Allemande, basée à Zürich
RTS: Radio Télévision Suisse Romande, basée à Genève