Abraham Accords Guarantee A Divided Jerusalem-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 5 2022

Two interesting stories, seemingly unconnected, emerged over the weekend to put Jerusalem right into the crosshairs of the prophet Joel. First, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Jerusalem must be a city for Israelis and Palestinians, and anything else will harm Israel's identity and security. The second was the historic trip by Israeli President Isaac Herzog's in official state visit to Bahrain. What did they talk about? Only that the Abraham Accords need a divided Israel in order to succeed. Anyone else seeing a theme here, or is it just me?



"For, behold, in those days, and in that time, when I shall bring again the captivity of Judah and Jerusalem, I will also gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat, and will plead with them there for my people and for my heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, and parted my land." Joel 3:1,2 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have lots to talk about including the stunning implosion of Donald Trump and the MAGA Movement, the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and what nation might actually be behind the two major explosions at Russian military bases today, just 150 miles from Moscow! Is it possible the United States is at war with Russia right now? It's not only possible, it is probable and highly likely. In case you haven't noticed, the world is on fire here on Day 994 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, and we will do our best to bring to your attention the news you need to know as a Bible believer living in the last days for the start of Jacob's trouble.

