Part8 Hakoniwa Box World Elon Musk is NPC or ?
Spiritual Valley
Spiritual Valley
180 views • 8 months ago

●Part 8:

In this article, I will show you how it works with regard to the boxed world, i.e. the world outside the Earth. What is inorganic energy, which interrupts the flow of organic energy? What is the purpose of the electromagnetic waves that surround the Earth in a mesh? To this is added the crisis caused by the vaccination that is now taking place. The mechanism of the boxy world called Earth will be revealed!

Keywords
universevaccinematrixaiartificial intelligencejapanhumanoidfree willtranshumanaginpcreptilianvirtual realityelon maskmetasimulation hypothesismetaversehow world workssecret of earthjapanese spritualjapanese spiritquolialibetbenjamin libet
