SNOW on October 5th - Summer Ended LESS than 2 weeks ago!

https://rvacrossamerica.net - Travelin' info and insights for RV'ers - RV Life

It's the middle of the day on October 5th, its 37F and snow remains on the hills surrounding Anaconda, Montana! God only knows how much fell in the higher mountains.

I took a short drive this morning to check it out. (Gotta love the travelin' life) starting at 5300 ft. elevation very little snow was on the ground, by 5700 ft. the ground and trees were covered and it looked like pre-Christmas!





Enjoy - much more to come this week - visit RVAcrossAmerica.net





Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica





RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii





#earlyautumnsnow

#rvtravel

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips