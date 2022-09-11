Kitchen Party #4: Off to See the Lizard: Killer Queen, Patriots, Q, DJT, Grand Illusion

This week's Totem on Bird Clan Messenger is the Lizard, so I was pretty surprised when the public announcement of the Lizard Queen's death was made last week - only three days before the anniversary of 911. This podcast includes the music of Susan Aglukark, Sam Tinnesz, Tom Petty, Queen, Styx, Nahko and Medicine for the people, and Alan Jackson's beautiful 911 tribute, "Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning" - along with fantastic news bites, video clips, memes, and input from Patriots around the world.



Thank you for watching.



Read: "Off to See the Lizard: Walking Through Dreamtime and Reality"

https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/09/06/off-to-see-the-lizard-walking-between-dream-time-reality/



Come Visit:

www.birdclanmessenger.com