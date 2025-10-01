Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 1 October 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU near Alekseyevka, Iskrikovshchina, Kondratovka, Mezenovka, and Novaya Sech (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of two mechanised brigades and one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU near Bologovka, Volchansk, and Grigorovka (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. In addition, one materiel depot was destroyed.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the forward edge. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Boguslavka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Aleksandrovka, Novosyolovka, Yampol, and Yatskovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles. Two electronic warfare stations, one aircraft detection radar, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-fire radar station, and six ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, Pazeno, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, and Cherkasskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, and one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer. Five ammunition and POL depots were destroyed.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of eight mechanised brigades, three air assault brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airborne brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, two marine brigades, and one national guard brigade near Annovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Petrovka, Rodinskoye, and Toretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 480 troops, one tank, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks.

🚩 Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Verbovoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Novogrigorovka, Novonikolayevka, and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 315 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and 11 motor vehicles.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade and one mountain assault brigade of the AFU near Primorskoye, Stepnogorsk, and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, five motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, and one materiel depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, landing boat assembly workshop, long-range UAV launch site, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 134 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 87,502 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 631 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,314 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,592 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 30,095 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 43,010 support military vehicles.

Russian Defence Ministry