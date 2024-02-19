THIS Stealth REPUBLICAN Move Could Give Democrats a HUGE Election Win

Glenn Beck
Feb 19, 2024
A stealthy ruling by a little-known court in Texas could hand the largest Republican state over to the Democrats in upcoming elections. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Glenn to expose the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is supposedly made up of 9 "Republican" members. But it recently voted 8-1 to take a major power away from the Texas Attorney General that falls directly in line with the work of George Soros to "reform" state judicial systems. So, what gives? Paxton explains what this decision could lead to and what Texans can do to push back before it's too late.
