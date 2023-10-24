Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are These Crisis Actors Who Caused The Slaughter Of Over 5,000 People ???
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3296 Subscribers
189 views
Published Tuesday

So these teenagers saw their parents slaughtered but trying so hard not to laugh!!!

MIRRORED from

https://twitter.com/swilkinsonbc/status/1716365136267514136?s=20  

Original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aug1bHz_9sY&ab_channel=GoodMorningAmerica  

Keywords
attackisraelcrisis actorshamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket