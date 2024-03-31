

We stopped by the Super 8 Motel which sits close to highway 90, a known trafficking route in Spokane, Washington.



Lewis spoke with the front desk clerk after asking her if she recognized any of the young girls on the fliers that we had just printed.



Taken off guard by the question, the clerk carefully took in the girls faces on the sheets of paper in front of her.



Like everyone else we have encountered, she told us they were not familiar to her.



There are 4 different fliers that we have been distributing to motels, truck stops, restaurants, gas stations and towns with heavy migrant populations.



2 of the fliers have pictures of the missing children that Veterans On Patrol met at the border, the other 2 are for recruitment for help to find them.



They are written in Spanish because over time VOP has come to realize that the American people have little interest in helping to find them.



Lewis took time with the clerk to explain what they said.



He offered to sit down with motel staff & the corporate office to help educate them on what signs they can look for and what they can do "Justin Kase" they suspect signs of human trafficking happening at their properties across the country.



The clerk took the fliers & a business card.



She was very interested to learn how she could be of assistance and promised to speak with the supervisors in charge.



The Super 8 was one of many businesses we visited yesterday.



Most hung the fliers in their windows before we left the buildings.



We also made sure to speak with the homeless people we came in contact with.



Many people would walk right past them not realizing that the homeless move around & see a lot. It's worth making it a point to stop & talk with them.



Through Operation "Justin Kase" we will continue focusing our attention on motels in this popular trafficking hub.



Stay tuned to learn more about the under cover operations that have already been set. Lewis will explain the Op name. 😉



Click here you would like to support my journey.

