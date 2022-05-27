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Their vision will be unsuccessful and their downfall
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110 views • May 27, 2022
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Cambridge Uni Designs Robot That Can Taste Food And Predict What You Like https://bit.ly/3wC27iJ
Larton says that she has seen aborted babies’ hearts “beating independently” https://bit.ly/3FYzSzd
Biden said he would use military force to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion https://bit.ly/38l5Aua
Wuhan Bio Lab Conducted Monkeypox Virus Gain of Function Research https://bit.ly/3NuPSvm
Florida suspends abortion clinic after hospitalizations https://bit.ly/3NvgUmb
The Star chairman John O’Neill resigns ahead of inquiry grilling https://bit.ly/3LHFQpb
Apple Mandates Masks In 100 Stores As CDC Recommends Masks Back On https://bit.ly/3wODsrE
Spraying you like bugs https://bit.ly/3Ns7wA1
THE EFFECTS OF THE GREEN CERTIFICATE https://bit.ly/39xy5os
Sons and Daughters, Fire and Salt, Red and White, Nigra https://bit.ly/3LocsnN
Jeremy Hunt confirms he is Very concerned of the adverse reactions from the Covid vaccines https://bit.ly/3lkf0sE
YOU GON LEARN TODAY https://bit.ly/3KX336D
Remember this... thought so https://bit.ly/3smcjdS
FLOURIDE CAUSES CANCER https://bit.ly/3vXfUBs
This is just unbelievable, but it’s true… https://bit.ly/3P7ucXK
COMMON LAW HANDBOOK - REVEALED https://bit.ly/3ypSSoD
A newborn baby discovered dead in downtown Kingston https://bit.ly/3sp4Omx
Cardi b confesses that her new song is “shaken” is activating demons within her https://bit.ly/3MW8BzA
Haiti wishes to provide legal aid to Haitian detainees in the Dominican Republic. https://bit.ly/3vT3SZU
LISTEN TO THIS CRIMINAL, PURE INSANITY https://bit.ly/3kDjg6k
CALIFORNIA WANTS TO KILL (MURDER) MY SON https://bit.ly/37UYFYx
Ukrainian military tired of being used for NATOs war against Russia https://bit.ly/3s5b179
businessman charged in connection with $82.5 million cocaine discovery https://bit.ly/3kMa4wt
As inflation rises, the Bank of England hikes interest rates once more. https://bit.ly/3MTxX13
Epstein Island https://bit.ly/3y7tZ0J
IS THIS WHATS COMING? WAKE UP https://bit.ly/37WSVxp
Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on the UK and Ireland https://bit.ly/37b6uZt
Say what????? Your kidding right https://bit.ly/3DZyFqv
STOP FALLING FOR FAKE NEWS https://bit.ly/3xh64eU
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
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