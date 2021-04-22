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Madison Gesiotto: Biden says he leads a racist nation
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30 views • April 22, 2021
Political commentator Madison Gesiotto comments on the remarks that regularly come from President Biden and the White House, especially in the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, about 'systemic racism' in the United States. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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