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Fasting, Day 4: How to Make Is Easier & More Effective
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17 views • April 22, 2022
As a Nutritionist, I've long known of the benefits of water fasting, but have never been able to fit it into my life except for 3 to 4 days at a time. It is the longer fasts that get the more therapeutic results. In the first 3 days of my water fast I've discovered how MRET structured water makes all the difference, along with consuming the ultimate electrolyte.
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