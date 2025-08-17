BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Have the Prophesied Calamities Begun？ SDAs need to see this!
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
544 followers
1
74 views • 1 day ago

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.



Final Signs HAVE BEEN PROPHESIED

https://remnantofgod.org/getready.htm


This will Scare most Christians

    • This will scare lukewarm Christians


Who was Ellen White?

https://remnantofgod.org/EGW.htm


Was she a Prophet?

https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm


Did they really edit her Books?

https://remnantofgod.org/SOPoriginals.htm


Where to get her Original (unedited) Books?

https://vbates.com/


SOP Changed Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK7kUli-mCh-IwOB4EwwumgiKYpW-ts6N


Roman SDA Church

https://sdaapostasy.org/flash/sda2rcc/sda2rcc-hardcopy.htm


She predicted the Lying Scientists

https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm#lying-scientists


The prophesied SDR Movement https://sdrmovement.org/ (also see https://remnantofgod.org/SDR.htm)


PROOF the Calamities have INCREASED

https://remnantofgod.org/calamities.htm


MAJOR Prophetic Fulfillment - July 8th 2025

https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/07/09/image-of-the-beast-is-alive-2/


Speak & Cause Video • MAJOR FULFILLMENT? - "SPEAK & CAUSE"


Info on lying Preacher regarding "Christmas Tsunami" of 12/26/04

https://remnantofgod.org/nl0502.htm


Sunday keepers DIED in that "Christmas Tsunami"

https://christianchronicle.org/tsunami-orphans-send-money-to-katrina-victims/


DO YOU THINK CALAMITIES INCREASED? - VOTE HERE

https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/08/01/have-the-calamities-begun/


MAIN WEBSITE: Presents of God ministry

https://remnantofgod.org


Prophecy in the News BLOG

https://nicholaspogm.blog/


SDA Apostasy CONFIRMED in PICS, VIDEOS, STUDIES, etc

https://sdaapostasy.org/


The LOUD Cry

https://theloudcry.org/


Image of the Beast in DETAIL

https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm


Climate Change will lead to the MARK

https://remnantofgod.org/climatechange.htm



SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.

Keywords
calamitiessdamark of the beastend timespopeantichristapostasy666armageddonseventh day adventistfalse prophetdisastersplaguesellen whiteprophesied
