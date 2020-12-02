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Down Goes Rome - Koryn Hawthorne - Spiritual Warfare Dance Video
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16 views • December 02, 2020
Down Goes Rome Lyrics:
The weapons of our warfare are not the weapons of this world
Instead they have the power to destroy divine strongholds
Rome will fall
Down goes Rome
We forgot that we had the power
We forgot that we were this strong
Kinda feels like we're out here floating
'Cause we're so far away from home
I believe and I know it ain't over
'Cause the story's still being told
They feel our strength in numbers
They feel who's in control
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Joy comes in the morning
After the ashes after the smoke
As we build the buildings, clean up the walls
Re-pave the roads
The only place to go is up now
We gon' break through the clouds in the sky
Carry the weight of the world on our shoulders
The greatest story ever told, no lie
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, oh
All these buildings crumbling at our feet
Now the people see where we're meant to be
All these buildings crumbling at our feet
Now the people see we were meant to be over Rome
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, oh
Song
Down Goes Rome
Artist
Koryn Hawthorne
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA Inspiration); UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, Essential Music Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2019 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry
The weapons of our warfare are not the weapons of this world
Instead they have the power to destroy divine strongholds
Rome will fall
Down goes Rome
We forgot that we had the power
We forgot that we were this strong
Kinda feels like we're out here floating
'Cause we're so far away from home
I believe and I know it ain't over
'Cause the story's still being told
They feel our strength in numbers
They feel who's in control
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Joy comes in the morning
After the ashes after the smoke
As we build the buildings, clean up the walls
Re-pave the roads
The only place to go is up now
We gon' break through the clouds in the sky
Carry the weight of the world on our shoulders
The greatest story ever told, no lie
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, oh
All these buildings crumbling at our feet
Now the people see where we're meant to be
All these buildings crumbling at our feet
Now the people see we were meant to be over Rome
Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam
We won't take, we won't take it anymore
We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah
We will live, never die, hallelujah
We will rise over Rome
Over Rome, Rome, Rome
Over Rome, oh
Song
Down Goes Rome
Artist
Koryn Hawthorne
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA Inspiration); UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, Essential Music Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2019 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry
Keywords
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