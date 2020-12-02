Down Goes Rome - Koryn Hawthorne - Spiritual Warfare Dance Video

Down Goes Rome Lyrics:



The weapons of our warfare are not the weapons of this world

Instead they have the power to destroy divine strongholds

Rome will fall

Down goes Rome



We forgot that we had the power

We forgot that we were this strong

Kinda feels like we're out here floating

'Cause we're so far away from home



I believe and I know it ain't over

'Cause the story's still being told

They feel our strength in numbers

They feel who's in control



Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam

We won't take, we won't take it anymore

We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah

We will live, never die, hallelujah

We will rise over Rome

Over Rome, Rome, Rome

Over Rome, Rome, Rome



Joy comes in the morning

After the ashes after the smoke

As we build the buildings, clean up the walls

Re-pave the roads



The only place to go is up now

We gon' break through the clouds in the sky

Carry the weight of the world on our shoulders

The greatest story ever told, no lie



Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam

We won't take, we won't take it anymore

We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah

We will live, never die, hallelujah

We will rise over Rome

Over Rome, Rome, Rome

Over Rome, oh



All these buildings crumbling at our feet

Now the people see where we're meant to be

All these buildings crumbling at our feet

Now the people see we were meant to be over Rome



Oh, down goes Rome and all the people start to roam

We won't take, we won't take it anymore

We will leap till we fly hallelujah, hallelujah

We will live, never die, hallelujah

We will rise over Rome

Over Rome, Rome, Rome

Over Rome, oh

Song

Down Goes Rome

Artist

Koryn Hawthorne

Licensed to YouTube by

SME (on behalf of RCA Inspiration); UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, Essential Music Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, and 8 Music Rights Societies



Dance choreography by Andrea Nelson Copyright: (C) 2019 Leap of Faith Arts Ministry