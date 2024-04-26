Create New Account
They will CONTROL everything you do very soon
The WEF plan for global carbon surveillance is nearly complete and journalist Whitney Webb joins us to talk about how this is all tied together with a digital ID, CBDC's, and removal of personal property.
Keywords
freedomscontrolglobalsurveillance statecbdc

