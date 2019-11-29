© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audiotales • The Fright Before Christmas
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • November 29, 2019
••• AUDIOTALES • The Fright Before Christmas
(Season 1, Episode 2)
This Christmas Eve, while lounging cosily by the fireplace, sharing stories, laughter, and memories with loved ones under a joyful, luminescent tree, pay no mind to the ghouls lurking by your window. Never mind their ravenous stare, nor the treacherous lure of the moonlit night. And, whatever you do, ignore the clatter outside. It's Christmas after all. You are home. You are safe. Isn't that right...?
If you enjoyed this episode, give it a thumbs up, share it and subscribe to our channel, and remember to enable notifications for future releases.
_________
Subscribe, share, like and comment at will.
••• Instagram - https://instagram.com/creativebasterds
••• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/creativebasterds
••• Twitter - https://twitter.com/creativebasterd
Be a Basterd, and support our work:
••• Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/creativebasterds
••• SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/creativebasterds
Write to us at:
✉ [email protected]
... but be creative. Otherwise, what's the point?
_________
The Creative Basterds are a duo of imaginative maniacs who needed an outlet for their ideas before they went insane. And here we are.
Audiotales™, created by Creative Basterds
A digital series exploring the art of storytelling by combining meaningful stories and compelling music with stunning visuals.
Poem and music by Creative Basterds
Directed and narrated by Creative Basterds
Adapted from “A Visit from St. Nicholas", by Clement Clarke Moore.
(Season 1, Episode 2)
This Christmas Eve, while lounging cosily by the fireplace, sharing stories, laughter, and memories with loved ones under a joyful, luminescent tree, pay no mind to the ghouls lurking by your window. Never mind their ravenous stare, nor the treacherous lure of the moonlit night. And, whatever you do, ignore the clatter outside. It's Christmas after all. You are home. You are safe. Isn't that right...?
If you enjoyed this episode, give it a thumbs up, share it and subscribe to our channel, and remember to enable notifications for future releases.
_________
Subscribe, share, like and comment at will.
••• Instagram - https://instagram.com/creativebasterds
••• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/creativebasterds
••• Twitter - https://twitter.com/creativebasterd
Be a Basterd, and support our work:
••• Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/creativebasterds
••• SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/creativebasterds
Write to us at:
✉ [email protected]
... but be creative. Otherwise, what's the point?
_________
The Creative Basterds are a duo of imaginative maniacs who needed an outlet for their ideas before they went insane. And here we are.
Audiotales™, created by Creative Basterds
A digital series exploring the art of storytelling by combining meaningful stories and compelling music with stunning visuals.
Poem and music by Creative Basterds
Directed and narrated by Creative Basterds
Adapted from “A Visit from St. Nicholas", by Clement Clarke Moore.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.